BOS Supports Commonwealth's Attorney to Add Assistant

ALBEMARLE COUNTY, Va. (WVIR) -

Albemarle County Commonwealth's Attorney Robert Tracci will be adding a new member to his staff.

The Board of Supervisors gave its support of Tracci adding an assistant commonwealth's attorney. In June, the Virginia Board of Compensation authorized and financed an additional full-time assistant.

The funds have already been set aside for the position but not yet used.

  Reported by Victoria Wresilo

