Albemarle County Senior Center to Receive Funds for New Site

ALBEMARLE COUNTY, Va. (WVIR) -

A senior center in Albemarle County now knows how it's going to get its money.

The Senior Center is being given $2 million from the county to support the design and construction of the new center within the Belvedere development off Rio Road. The new space will replace the current building on Pepsi Place.

The money will be provided over four years starting in July. Phase one construction is slated to start this month. 

  • Reported by Victoria Wresilo

