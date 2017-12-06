Albemarle Co. Board of Supervisors Asking for Community Input on Grant Money

Albemarle County Board of Supervisors is asking for community input on what to do with some grant money.

About $1.5 million is available in Albemarle County for block grants. Localities have to apply with projects that benefit low-to-moderate income people. These could include things like housing or water and sewer projects.

Groups or individuals need to apply for the money by January 2018. All projects are covered by federal funds; about $9.8 million dollars is available statewide.