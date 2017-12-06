Quantcast

Albemarle Co. Board of Supervisors Asking for Community Input on Grant Money

Posted: Updated:
Albe. Co. BOS Albe. Co. BOS
ALBEMARLE COUNTY, Va. (WVIR) -

Albemarle County Board of Supervisors is asking for community input on what to do with some grant money.

About $1.5 million is available in Albemarle County for block grants. Localities have to apply with projects that benefit low-to-moderate income people. These could include things like housing or water and sewer projects.

Groups or individuals need to apply for the money by January 2018. All projects are covered by federal funds; about $9.8 million dollars is available statewide.

  • Albemarle Co. Board of Supervisors Asking for Community Input on Grant MoneyMore>>

  • Reported by Victoria Wresilo

    Reported by Victoria Wresilo

    Victoria Wresilo joined NBC29 as a reporter in August 2016. She graduated from Mount Saint Mary College with a bachelors degree in media studies production and public relations. You can reach Victoria by email and on Twitter.

    Full Story

    Victoria Wresilo joined NBC29 as a reporter in August 2016. She graduated from Mount Saint Mary College with a bachelors degree in media studies production and public relations. You can reach Victoria by email and on Twitter.

    Full Story