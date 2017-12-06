Quantcast

Albemarle County Endorses Study into Improving Stream Buffers

Posted: Updated:
at BOS meeting at BOS meeting
ALBEMARLE COUNTY, Va. (WVIR) -

Albemarle County has decided to keep exploring how to improve its stream buffer regulations.

At Wednesday’s Board of Supervisors meeting, the board unanimously endorsed a continuation of research and planning.

The county natural resources manager, David Hannah, says it is important to maintain large, healthy stream buffers between waterways and commercial or residential land.

“If you have a strong layer of vegetation adjacent to waterway, streams in this case, it helps filter out pollutants before they enter the waterways so it helps keep the water clean,” Hannah said.

County staff says it will develop separate proposals for development and rural areas with an initial priority on development areas.

  • Albemarle County Endorses Study into Improving Stream BuffersMore>>

  • Reported by Pete DeLuca

    Reported by Pete DeLuca

    Pete DeLuca joined the NBC29 News Team in June of 2017 after graduating from the University of Virginia with a B.A. in Media Studies. You can reach Pete via email or follow him on Twitter.

    Full Story

    Pete DeLuca joined the NBC29 News Team in June of 2017 after graduating from the University of Virginia with a B.A. in Media Studies. You can reach Pete via email or follow him on Twitter.

    Full Story