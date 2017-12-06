Albemarle County Endorses Study into Improving Stream Buffers

Albemarle County has decided to keep exploring how to improve its stream buffer regulations.

At Wednesday’s Board of Supervisors meeting, the board unanimously endorsed a continuation of research and planning.

The county natural resources manager, David Hannah, says it is important to maintain large, healthy stream buffers between waterways and commercial or residential land.

“If you have a strong layer of vegetation adjacent to waterway, streams in this case, it helps filter out pollutants before they enter the waterways so it helps keep the water clean,” Hannah said.

County staff says it will develop separate proposals for development and rural areas with an initial priority on development areas.