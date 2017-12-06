Nelson County Grand Jury Indicts Two for Alleged Role in Accidental Drug Death

Release from Nelson County Sheriff's Office:

Wednesday afternoon Nelson County Commonwealth’s Attorney Daniel Rutherford and Nelson County Sheriff David Hill announced that a Nelson County Grand Jury returned true bills on November 27, 2017 against Timothy Tyson Ramsey and Miranda Sue Harris for their role in the death of Samantha Rena Tyree, which occurred in May 2016.

Both Ramsey and Harris are indicted on one count of accidentally killing Samantha Rena Tyree while in the commission of a felony, which was giving or distributing methamphetamine to Samantha Rena Tyree. Ramsey and Harris are also each charged with one count of feloniously concealing a dead body and distribution of methamphetamine.

The range of punishment for the indictment alleging felony murder is by imprisonment for not less than five years nor more than 40 years. The range of punishment for the indictment alleging feloniously concealing a dead body is for not less than one year nor more than five years. The range of punishment for the indictment alleging the distribution of methamphetamine is by imprisonment for not less than five years nor more than 40 years.

Charges contained in the indictments are simply accusations and not evidence of guilt. Evidence supporting the charges must be presented to a trial jury, whose duty is to determine guilt or innocence.

This case is being prosecuted by Daniel L. Rutherford, Commonwealth’s Attorney for the County of Nelson, and Erik Laub, Assistant Commonwealth’s Attorney for the County of Nelson. It was investigated by the Nelson County Sheriff's Office.