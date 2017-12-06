JABA Helps Central Virginians Sign Up for Medicare, ACA

It has been a busy season for an Albemarle County organization that helps people understand health plans.

The Medicare open enrollment deadline is Thursday, December 7, and there are lots of questions about the Affordable Care Act – often referred to as Obamacare.

Forty volunteer counselors at the Jefferson Area Board for Aging (JABA) have already helped more than 1,700 central Virginians save over a $1 million in healthcare costs for 2018.

JABA said only 1 in 10 Medicare subscribers realize the importance of checking their plan from year to year. Also, 46 percent of the people helped this year by the organization have needed to update their plans.

The free counseling service aims to help as many people as possible get the right plan and the coverage they need.

“if your prescription isn’t covered under your plan you may find out that the prescription you’ve been paying $30 a month for now costs $300 or $500 or $1,000 and you have to make decisions between food or medicine,” said Randy Rodgers, manager of insurance counseling.

JABA has also been counseling Medicare subscribers in counties surrounding Albemarle County using a mobile counseling center.

The organization said it is also counseling Affordable Care Act subscribers, and will be available for that until that open enrollment closes December 15.