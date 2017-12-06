Members of Charlottesville, County Legal Community Urge to Keep Courts in Place

Some members of the Charlottesville and Albemarle County legal community voiced concerns Wednesday about a proposal that could move Albemarle's courts out of the city.

Albemarle County Commonwealth’s Attorney Robert Tracci, representatives from Legal Aid Justice Center and the public defender as well as members of the public urged supervisors at their meeting Wednesday to keep the courts put.

Tracci and his legal peers say the move would be inefficient for both lawyers and the courts and make it much harder for attorneys to represent clients in multiple courtrooms on the same day.

They say this would most notably impact the office of the Public Defender, which represents clients in both Albemarle County and the city of Charlottesville.

“We are strongly united in the belief that dismantling Court Square would undermine the cause of justice and that would be a mistake,” Tracci said.

Last month, supervisors narrowed their decision to either renovate the current courts or build new ones in the Route 29, Rio Road area.

Tracci says the Charlottesville and Albemarle sheriffs, the public defender, and many others share in his opinion.

One speaker was concerned that moving the courts could cause missed appearances if someone shows up to the wrong court and cannot quickly and easily get to the right one.