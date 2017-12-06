Orange Volunteer Fire Company Fundraising through Annual Tree Sale

The Orange Volunteer Fire Company of Orange County is trying to raise some cash during the holiday season to make sure it has up-to-date equipment to save lives.

The fire company gets most of its support through fundraisers during the year. Its annual Christmas tree sale usually helps raise around $10,000.

The sale is held outside the fire house on Caroline Street in the Town of Orange. Tree prices range $35 to $75. Money raised from the sale goes toward funding the organization's operation and capital budgets.

Chief Whit Jacobs says it has been a busy year for the fire company, and it needs support to provide top-notch service.

"The proceeds go towards, obviously the fire company, but in turn goes back to them. That if they need us, we're able to use that funding to serve them. So that's the end goal. Their help helps us help them,” Jacobs said.

Sale hours are 6 to 9 p.m. weekdays and 9 a.m. to 9 p.m. on weekends.

The department started out with 400 trees in the last week of November and has already sold half of them. It typically runs out during the week of Christmas.