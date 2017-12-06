Charlottesville Police Department's Holiday Toy Drive Underway

Charlottesville police officers need your help as they work to brighten Christmas for low-income families.

The department is calling on the community to donate a new, unwrapped toy as part of its annual Holiday Toy Drive. Donations will be accepted between now and December 18 at the Charlottesville Police Station.

Officers hope to distribute about 1,500 toys to children in low-income Charlottesville families.

“We understand that there are some families, a lot of families, who have one or two jobs and some single family households, and they’re trying their hardest and this time of year typically brings added stress and were just trying to bring that joy and ease that pressure,” said Charlottesville Police Officer Eric Thomas.

Officers plan to dress in holiday costumes and distribute the toys on December 20. “We'll go to public housing first off and then, based on that we give out as many toys as we can, if we have leftover toys we'll find random kids and give out the remainder," Thomas stated.

Charlottesville Police Department Press Release:

It’s that time of year again when many people in our community get into the holiday spirit and begin to collect toys for the children of our community. As we at the Charlottesville Police Department are community leaders and role models, we too will be collecting toys for our annual Holiday Toy Drive.

Please consider donating a new unwrapped toy that we will give to a child in one of our city’s neighborhoods on December 20th. A colorful Holiday donation box will be placed in the front area of our lobby near the Services Division window at CPD until December 18th at 5 p.m. where toys can be dropped off.

If you wish to make a monetary donation, please make checks payable to The Charlottesville Police Foundation.

In addition to collecting toys ourselves, Hunter Wyant (State Farm Insurance) is helping take toys into custody at Random Row Brewing on December 16 starting at 6 p.m. The best part about the toy drive at Random Row Brewing is that Hunter Wyant will match any toy donations.

If you have any questions about these events, feel free to contact Officer Eric Thomas at 434-970-3280 or by email at thomase@charlottesville.org.