State Economic Leaders Honor McAuliffe for Efforts on Jobs

Economic development leaders from across the commonwealth are honoring Gov. Terry McAuliffe before he leaves office for making deals to bring businesses and jobs to Virginia.

The Virginia Economic Developers Association presented the governor with a golden Rolodex during the group's annual meeting in Staunton Wednesday. The association's president, Debbie Melvin, said the gift recognizes that McAuliffe knows everyone in the world.

The economic developers hope to work with the next governor and General Assembly to keep jobs a priority.

“Economic development is a popular topic. The General Assembly members, newly elected and incumbents, ran on a platform that included economic development, so we just want to make sure we are understanding how to engage with them as best we can,” Melvin said.

McAuliffe says he's brought in $19.4 billion dollars in economic development deals so far. He's set a goal to get $20 billion done before leaving office next month.