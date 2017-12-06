Albemarle County Finance Tax Payment Kiosk Project Receives Innovation Award

Albemarle County News Release:

Albemarle County is very proud to have been recognized with the 2017 Innovations in Government Finance Award from the Virginia Government Finance Officers Association. The County received this prestigious honor as a result of the new tax payment kiosk that was unveiled earlier this year.

Albemarle County is pleased to provide tax payers with an additional convenient, accessible opportunity to make payments with the installation of an automated payment kiosk to replace the former drive-thru window located at 401 McIntire Road. The new kiosk went live on June 1, 2017 and is part of the Finance Department’s continuing efforts to provide flexible customer service options to County taxpayers.

At this kiosk, which resembles an automated teller machine, customers are able to make tax payments for personal property and real estate taxes. In January 2018, customers will also be able to use the kiosk to pay business licenses and monthly food and beverage taxes as well. Customers can make a payment on their account by scanning the bill at the kiosk, or by entering the account number along with the last four digits of their social security number.

The addition of this kiosk provides greater flexibility and an additional year-round option for customers to make tax payments. The kiosk is open 24 hours a day, seven days a week, 365 days a year. It was funded through the Innovation Fund, which was established by the Board of Supervisors in 2014 to provide one-time money to support the start-up of organizational initiatives that reduce costs and improve customer service and productivity. The kiosk is the result of collaboration and cooperation among many departments including Finance, Facilities and Environmental Services, and Community Relations.

“This award is a testament to Albemarle County’s commitment to innovative, effective programs that enhance services for residents,” said Director of Finance, Betty Burrell. “Every day we think creatively and collaboratively to overcome complex challenges, provide essential services, and do more with less. This programs are each a shining example of this.”