Sheriff's Office: Wanted Man Arrested in Fishersville

12/06/2017 Updated Release from the Augusta County Sheriff's Office:

A joint operation between the U.S. Marshall Service and the Augusta County Sheriff’s Office resulted in the arrest of John R. Halterman Jr., a fugitive.

Halterman was arrested, without incident, in the Fishersville area today. The Augusta County SWAT Team and members of the negotiation team assisted with the operation.

He will be held at MRRJ once processed.

Additional charges are pending.

11/20/2017 Release from the Augusta County Sheriff's Office:

The Augusta County Sheriff’s Office is requesting the public’s assistance with locating a wanted person.

John Halterman Jr. is wanted for a probation violation, brandishing a firearm,discharge a firearm at/within a dwelling, possession of a f/a by a felon (2 counts), abduction, and use of a f/a in the commission of a felony.

Halterman should be considered armed and dangerous.

John Ray Halterman Jr.

W/M

DOB: 02/15/76

5’08” and 160 lbs

Hair: Bro

Eyes: Bro

If anyone has any information about this wanted person, please contact the Augusta County Sheriff’s Office at 540-245-5333 or Crime Stoppers at 800-322-2017.