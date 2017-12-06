Waynesboro Police Warn of Social Media Alert/Debt Collection Scam

12/06/2017 Release from the Waynesboro Police Department:

The Waynesboro Police Department has received calls this week from concerned citizens about the debt collection scam.

Victims usually receive multiple calls or voice mails indicating that they owe money for some unpaid bill or loan and it must be paid promptly.

The Federal Trade Commission (FTC), the nation's consumer protection agency, is warning consumers to be on the alert for scam artists posing as debt collectors. It may be hard to tell the difference between a legitimate debt collector and a fake one. Sometimes a fake collector may even have some of your personal information, like a bank account number.

A caller may be a fake debt collector if he:

is seeking payment on a debt for a loan you do not recognize; refuses to give you a mailing address or phone number; asks you for personal financial or sensitive information; or exerts high pressure to try to scare you into paying, such as threatening to have you arrested or to report you to a law enforcement agency.

If you think that a caller may be a fake debt collector: