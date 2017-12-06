Virginia Democrats to Push for Gun Control

By SARAH RANKIN

Associated Press

RICHMOND, Va. (AP) - Virginia Democrats say their major Election Day gains in November have boosted the odds of passing new gun control measures.

Democrats in the swing state swept three statewide offices and picked up at least 15 House seats, nearly erasing Republicans' lead in Virginia's lower chamber. Republicans narrowly lead the Senate.

Now one of Virginia's most influential gun rights groups is expressing concern. The Virginia Citizens Defense League said it expects Democrats to push for legislation seeking universal background checks, a ban on assault weapons and other restrictions.

Guns are a perennial issue in Virginia, which is home to the National Rifle Association's headquarters and the site in 2007 of one of the country's deadliest mass shootings, at Virginia Tech.

