Traffic Alert: Expect I-81 Slow-Roll Closures December 10 in Augusta County

Virginia Department of Transportation Media Release:

STAUNTON – Northbound and southbound Interstate 81 drivers can expect delays Sunday morning, December 10, during a “slow-roll” closure for utility work in Augusta County near the Rockingham County line. All traffic will be delayed for a brief time between 7 a.m. and 8 a.m.between exits 227 (Verona) and 240 (Mount Crawford/Bridgewater).

Slow rolls generally last 20 to 30 minutes, and are intended to create a gap in traffic that allows crews to perform the needed work. Virginia State Police will assist with traffic control.

Slow-roll times are weather dependent and subject to change.

