Court Postponed in Lawsuit Between Albemarle County and Charlottesville

The lawsuit over how trails can be used in the Ragged Mountain Natural Area has been postponed.

Albemarle County is suing the Charlottesville over how trails are used at the natural area.

December 2016, city councilors voted 3 to 2 in favor of creating a shared-use outdoor environment at the natural area. Plans called the construction of separate trails for pedestrians, multi-use bicycle, jogging and walking that each circle the reservoir. A similar vote on a new plan was held back in April 2017.

County regulations do not allow bicycles in the area, and asked a judge to uphold the ban.

Land for the Ragged Mountain Natural Area is located in Albemarle County but is owned by Charlottesville.

The lawsuit comes down to who has the legal right to make the rules for that land.

A new court date has not been set.