Tuesday's High School Basketball Scores

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR)

GIRLS BASKETBALL

Buckingham County 63, Amelia County 56, OT
Buffalo Gap 70, Luray 22
Chancellor 73, Louisa 23
East Rockingham 67, R.E. Lee-Staunton 55
Fort Defiance 44, Monticello 34
Goochland 53, Central Lunenburg 12
Harrisonburg 66, Charlottesville 57
Madison County 51, Culpeper 48
Miller School 69, Fuqua School 14
Steward School 44, Covenant School 30
Stuarts Draft 46, Riverheads 38
Waynesboro 47, Fluvanna 23
William Monroe 63, Orange County 40
Wilson Memorial 66, Stonewall Jackson-Quicksburg 55

BOYS BASKETBALL

Blue Ridge 84, Millwood School 71
Buckingham County 62, Amelia County 34
Culpeper 80, Madison County 61
Fluvanna 56, Waynesboro 42
Goochland 64, Central Lunenburg 34
Harrisonburg 64, Charlottesville 45
Luray 66, Buffalo Gap 61
Nelson County 48, Turner Ashby 41
Orange County 93, William Monroe 89, 2OT
Wilson Memorial 76, Stonewall Jackson-Quicksburg 64

