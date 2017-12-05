Charlottesville Police Department Collecting Toys for Holiday Toy Drive

Charlottesville Police Department Press Release:

It’s that time of year again when many people in our community get into the holiday spirit and begin to collect toys for the children of our community. As we at the Charlottesville Police Department are community leaders and role models, we too will be collecting toys for our annual Holiday Toy Drive.

Please consider donating a new unwrapped toy that we will give to a child in one of our city’s neighborhoods on December 20th. A colorful Holiday donation box will be placed in the front area of our lobby near the Services Division window at CPD until December 18th at 5pm where toys can be dropped off.

If you wish to make a monetary donation, please make checks payable to The Charlottesville Police Foundation.

In addition to collecting toys ourselves, Hunter Wyant (State Farm Insurance) is helping take toys into custody at Random Row Brewing on December 16th starting at 6pm. The best part about the toy drive at Random Row Brewing is that Hunter Wyant will match any toy donations.

If you have any questions about these events, feel free to contact Officer Eric Thomas at 434-970-3280 or by email at thomase@charlottesville.org.