Update: Charlottesville Police Investigate Shooting Along Hardy Drive

Charlottesville police are investigating a shooting in the area of Hardy Drive.

First responders were called out to the 800 block of Hardy Drive around 3:20 p.m. on Tuesday, December 5. Neighbors say they heard multiple shots fired.

Officers tell NBC29 that one man was shot in the leg. The victim was transported to the University of Virginia Medical Center with nonthreatening injuries.

Charlottesville police have not released the victim's name nor a description of the suspect at this time, but are working to develop a suspect description.

The shooting remains under investigation and police are working to determine if the shooting was accidental.