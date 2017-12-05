UVA Children's Hospital Opens Panera Family Room

The University of Virginia Children's Hospital celebrated the grand opening of the new Panera Family Room on Tuesday, December 5.

The $300,000 space is located on the seventh floor of the medical center near the pediatric intensive care unit and paid for by Panera Bread.

Hospital officials wanted to create a space that's relaxing for families who have children in the hospital.

The family room includes a kitchenette, a space for privacy, and connections for electronic devices.

“It's really important to have a place to be able to walk away for a few minutes to refresh yourself, to regroup, if you will,” says Karin Skeen, associate chief of UVA’s Women’s and Children’s Hospital. “It's OK to have a place to go and cry if you need to cry, and meet with family if that's what you want to have - a meal with family - and to have a room where you can get away that doesn't feel like a hospital and yet you're still just steps away from your child.”

This project was made possible by 16 area Panera Bread locations and its "Change for Children" campaign.