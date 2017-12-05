Albemarle County Considering Near-Term Use for Yancey Elementary School

A committee is recommending Albemarle County keep Yancey Elementary School open to community groups until officials come up with a long-term plan for the building.

The school board closed Yancey Elementary School to students following a vote on May 25, 2017.

The Albemarle County Board of Supervisors is set to review a proposal Wednesday, December 6, which would allow an internet cafe, exercise class, police activity league, and other organizations to use the former school in the near-term.

The Jefferson Area Board for Aging (JABA) is also planning to add a fellowship program at the property on at least one Tuesday a month.

“We've been a part of the Yancey effort when it was a school still - we did intergenerational programming over there - and are really excited to continue to be involved in that community spot. It is really the heart of the Esmont community, and a lot of our members are very attached to it,” said JABA Senior Nutrition Programs Manager Emily Daidone.

Keeping the school property open to community programs through the end of June will cost roughly $5,600. The county could cover that cost or charge rental fees.