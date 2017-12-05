Stony Point Elementary Students Learn Practical Lessons While Mending Toys

Teachers hope the kids learn that it's possible to fix things that are broken

The students are fixing toys for the holidays

One Albemarle County school looks a lot like Santa's workshop on Tuesday, December 5, as students fix up toys for the holidays.

Stony Point Elementary School has launched a "toy workshop," inviting people to bring in children's toys that are in need of repair.

Teachers say this is a hands-on lesson to show the students how things that fall apart can always be put back together.

"My mom has a lot of sewing machines so she taught me how to do it,” says Alise Buyaki, a student.

They're not Santa's elves, but this makeshift toy workshop could fool you.

"I've been working on fixing this doll because its leg and dress was, like, ripped sort of,” says Buyaki.

Eleven-year-old students at Stony Point Elementary School spent their morning sewing, hammering, and gluing toys with a little wear and tear to them.

"These are fifth graders helping first graders and kindergarteners,” says Julia McGill, a teacher at the school.

Teachers say the toy mending is actually a school lesson.

"They're learning how things work, things that currently don't work, why and how they can make them work; either the way they were originally intended or if not, a creative new way,” says McGill.

"We have stuffed animals, toys that require batteries, and action figures and dolls and stuff,” says Ariana White, a student.

Students and teachers brought their broken items to the classroom that would be a tough tackle to fix without the right supplies at home. And some have picked up new hobbies after experiencing this work.

"It's really fun,” says White. “You can design things and stitch things onto something that really doesn't have it or you think it needs it."

They say it’s not only a school lesson, but a life lesson in helping others during the holidays.

"Maybe some of the kids, they don't have hot glue guns in their house and they can't fix it, but then when they come we can fix it for them,” says Noah Calhone, a student.

Stony Point's holiday workshop is underway at the school until 7 p.m. Tuesday.

Teachers say they may plan for another event as it gets closer to Christmas.