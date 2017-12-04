Belmont Bridge Work to Commence

Release from City of Charlottesville:

Minor work under the Belmont Bridge will start as early as December 5, 2017. This work is related to maintenance beneath the bridge and not part of the bridge replacement. The work will cause intermittent traffic delays on Water Street and Old Avon and require minimal use of the parking for staging and laydown under the bridge. Work is anticipated to last approximately 1-2 weeks. No work is anticipated on top of the bridge.