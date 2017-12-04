City Council to Weigh Recommendations from Heaphy's Aug. 12 Report

Charlottesville City Council is discussing attorney Tim Heaphy's independent review of the summer's Unite the Right rally and other violent events at its meeting on Monday, December 4.

One councilor says that City Council is already being asked to not make any immediate concrete decisions on the report's recommendations.

Councilor Bob Fenwick says council has had multiple requests from the public to not make any snap decisions on Monday night, but to perhaps put it off until the next meeting so groups can take the time to fully take in all the details.

In Tim Heaphy’s independent review, he says the city failed at communicating among various groups and it also failed to keep the public safe.

Fenwick says he’s concerned about the report findings that say the state police went off the plan during the August 12 rally.

“If it's a political decision, I want to know who passed the word down, because that put the city police in a really tough situation and they had to redo a plan they had been working on for six months - or six weeks,” says Fenwick.

It’s unclear if council will accept the report’s recommendations or send it back to Heaphy for more work.

That formal presentation from Heaphy will start at 7 p.m. following an initial meeting beginning at 4 p.m. to attend to regular business.

Councilors will get the chance to ask Heaphy’s team questions during the meeting. The public will also get the chance to weigh in after Heaphy’s presentation.