Judge Grants Bond for 'Crying Nazi' Cantwell

An Albemarle County judge has granted the man dubbed a "Crying Nazi" bond.

Christopher Charles Cantwell appeared in Albemarle Circuit Court on Monday, December 4. The 37-year-old defendant from New Hampshire is now indicted by a grand jury on a felony charge of illegal use of tear gas.

At his hearing, Cantwell was given $25,000 secure bond and will have home electronic monitoring. As part of his deal, he's ordered to stay in Virginia and cannot have firearms.

Cantwell was charged with two counts of illegal use of tear gas and other gases, and one count of malicious bodily injury in connection to the Tiki torch-lit rally at the University of Virginia on August 11. He had been invited to speak during Jason Kessler's Unite the Right rally on August 12 at Emancipation Park.

A Charlottesville Circuit Court judge dropped the charges of illegal uses of gases maliciously and unlawfully back on November 9 after a witness stated he was unsure if Cantwell was the person that had used pepper spray on him.

Cantwell had appeared as a tough-talker in a piece for Vice, but was nicknamed the "Crying Nazi" after he posted an emotional video [contains profanity] where he expressed concern that police were after him.

He is currently being held at the Albemarle-Charlottesville Regional Jail.