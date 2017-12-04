Quantcast

City Council to Vote on Special-Use Permit for Space on Downtown Mall

Edited by Emmy Freedman
CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) -

City Council will make a decision on Monday, December 4, on what's going to happen to a former clock shop near the Downtown Mall.

The building on West Water Street that once housed the Clock Shop of Virginia has already been approved for demolition.

Black Bear Properties is asking for a special-use permit to make the building taller. It's asking for two additional floors and proposed more parking on the ground level.

The extra height would allow for more residential units to be built inside the space.

  • Reported by Victoria Wresilo

    Victoria Wresilo joined NBC29 as a reporter in August 2016. She graduated from Mount Saint Mary College with a bachelors degree in media studies production and public relations. You can reach Victoria by email and on Twitter.

