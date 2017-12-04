Orange County Nonprofit Collects Donations for Children's Christmas Gifts

An Orange County nonprofit is gearing up to make sure hundreds of children have a merry Christmas.

The Orange County Children's Toy Box is collecting money and toy donations to ensure more children in Orange County won't have to go without gifts on Christmas morning.

Each year, it gives gifts to about 350-850 kids in the area that would have a tough holiday otherwise.

“We are also in need of new, unwrapped toys - we shop on the 11th - so I'll like the cash donations in by the 10th if possible, and then we pack the night of the 13th, so if all of your new, unwrapped toys could be in by then, that would be great, then we deliver on the 16th,” says Donna Waugh-Robinson, president of the Orange County Children’s Toy Box.

Due to growth over the last 26 years, some of the operations have moved to Gibson's Auction Service, which is also a drop-off point for donations. You can also donate online by clicking on the PayPal icon.