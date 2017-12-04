Waynesboro Teen Faces Charges Following Traffic Stop

Waynesboro Police Department Press Release:

A Waynesboro teenager is facing numerous charges stemming from a traffic stop over the weekend that netted a semi-automatic rifle and methamphetamine.

Dae Alexander Dobson, 18 years old, was also wanted by the Staunton Police Department on a capias for failing to appear in Staunton General District Court.



On December 3, 2017 at approximately 3:45 PM, an officer conducted a traffic stop at the intersection of South Delphine Avenue and Tenth Street on a 2004 Saturn driven by Dobson.

After conducting a check of Dobson’s information through the DMV and VCIN (Virginia Criminal Information Network), it was determined that Dobson was wanted for missing a court date in Staunton General District Court on November 15, 2017.

The officer arrested Dobson on the Staunton charge and searched the vehicle. The search yielded methamphetamine, paraphernalia, multiple blank checks and a loaded Panther Arms AR-15 rifle. The rifle was in the back seat of the vehicle and easily accessible by Dobson.



Dobson is facing the following felonies in Waynesboro –

Possession of Schedule II

Possession of a Firearm while in Possession of Schedule II

Possession of a Firearm by a Convicted Felon

He is being held without bond at Middle River Regional Jail.