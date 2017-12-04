Woman Facing Sexual Assault Charges Pleads Not Guilty

A former softball coach in Orange County has plead not guilty to all 34 of her charges related to child sex crimes from the 1990s.

Fifty-seven-year-old Cathy Rothgeb was arrested back in October on seven counts of object sexual penetration, seven counts of forcible sodomy, eight counts of indecent liberties with children, and four counts of aggravated sexual battery.

Rothgeb is also facing similar charges in Spotsylvania county.

The charges stem back to when she coached a softball travel team from 1990 to 1999. Her career as a coach extends from the 1980s to the early 2000s.

Virginia State Police said it launched an investigation in the summer of 2016 after a female contacted an investigator.

On Monday, October 16, VSP announced that Rothgeb had turned herself in to authorities the previous Friday.

Rothgeb was charged with 12 additional sexual assault charges on Tuesday, November 28, by a Spotsylvania grand jury.

The Orange County Circuit Court judge says there are at least two victims involved, who claim to have played on Rothgeb's team.

Rothgeb's case will face a jury trial in March.