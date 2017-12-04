Woman Charged in Connection to Louisa County Animal Investigation

Authorities are charging a Louisa County woman in connection to a massive animal rescue investigation.

Seventy-seven-year-old Clara Mae Collier is charged with five counts of animal cruelty and neglect. Authorities said Collier lives along West Old Mountain Road, which is the same street where deputies with the Louisa County Sheriff’s Office discovered more than 500 animals last week.

Goats, horses, sheep, rabbits, chickens, turkeys, ducks and cats are some of the animals being rescued from what authorities thought was an abandoned property. Many of the animals appeared to be malnourished, underweight, and suffering from eye injuries.

Some of the rescued animals are being housed at a temporary shelter at the Louisa Fireman's Fairgrounds until more suitable arrangements can be found. Animals in critical condition are being taken to a state veterinarian for care. A few of them had to be put down.

Volunteers with Louisa County Community Animal Response Team (CART), American Society for the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals, and other organizations are assisting authorities. They are asking the community to help with donations of water, pine bed shavings, and other goods for the animals.

The Charlottesville-Albemarle SPCA announced Monday, December 4, that it has taken in 24 cats from Louisa County. The shelter said it is also hosting a supply drive to aid in the ongoing relief efforts.

The sheriff’s office said more charges are pending against Collier. She is scheduled to appear in court for a preliminary hearing on Thursday, December 7.

Editor's Note: This is a developing story, we are working to get more information and will bring you updates here on NBC29.com.

12/04/2017 Release from the Charlottesville-Albemarle SPCA:

In light of the tragic animal neglect case currently taking place in Louisa County, the CASPCA has transferred in 24 cats and kittens from the Louisa County Animal Shelter (LCAS,) 20 of which are currently available for adoption.

This transfer has opened up physical space at the LCAS for the many birds and guinea pigs that were seized in this hoarding case, and has freed up the shelter manager's time so she can focus on determining the custody situation, begin to reach out to rescues, and prepare for taking in many more animals.

CASPCA staff is on-site today at the LCAS assisting with husbandry and enrichment for the many guinea pigs and birds that have been removed from the farm. Housing these types of animals in a shelter designed for dogs and cats can be particularly challenging, but staff are helping to provide comfort for a variety of species that all have different needs.

In addition, the CASPCA is hosting a supply drive to aid in the ongoing relief efforts. Items most needed include: dry cat food, blankets, pine shavings, bottled water, and feed for ducks, geese, goats, rabbits, and guinea pigs. Donations can be made at the CASPCA or the Louisa County Fairgrounds.

“The CASPCA immediately rose to the cause to help Louisa, our neighboring county. We were deeply saddened to learn about the dire situation of hundreds of animals in desperate need of rescue and medical attention. Due to the ongoing support from our community, we are able to assist LCAS in clearing out their cat room to make room for the incoming animals,” says Angie Gunter, Executive Director of the CASPCA.