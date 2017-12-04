Man Recovering After Being Pulled from Deep Well in Louisa County

Emergency crews pulled a man out of a deep well in Louisa County Monday morning.

Authorities said the man fell into the well around 9:45 a.m. Monday, December 4. The man was trying to reconnect his water line, when he lost his footing and plummeted more than 40 feet down a 3.5-foot wide well.

The victim briefly went under water, and then held himself up on the sides of the well for 10 minutes before hearing a car on Labor Lane. The man called out, and the driver passing by stopped, found rope to attach to him, and called for help.

The man was trapped for 40 minutes before fire officials could get him out.

"He's very lucky to not have head injuries. He's very lucky that the temperatures are not colder than what they are. He probably could have succumb to hypothermia within the amount of time that he was in there. Fortunately, he's in good spirits,” said Louisa County Fire EMS Chief Keith Greene.

Authorities said the man is suffering from minor injuries, but no broken bones or head trauma. He was treated on the scene and didn't have to go to the hospital.