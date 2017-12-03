Quantcast

Final Animals Rescued During Hurricane Harvey Ready for Adoption

The last 12 cats and dogs rescued from the hurricane are ready for adoption The last 12 cats and dogs rescued from the hurricane are ready for adoption
CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) -

The final 12 cats and dogs from the Charlottesville-Albemarle Society for the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals’ Hurricane Harvey rescue are now available to find a new home.

The animals were brought to the shelter in September, where vets have been taking care of them since.

Some of them had various medical conditions - including heartworm - that took a while to treat.

The shelter says they're all healthy now, and are ready to be adopted.

“We're really anxious to get these dogs and cats into good homes for the holidays,” says Angie Gunter of the CASPCA. “We'd like to have a silent night here at the shelter on Christmas."

In time for the holidays, the CASPCA has discounted adoption rates for all animals to $25.