Task Force Working to Aid Animals Following Hoarding Investigation

Over 500 animals were rescued during the investigation

A new animal resources task force in Louisa County is facing its first major challenge following the rescue of more than 500 animals from a hoarding investigation.

The task force is headed by a member of the Community Animal Response Team.

It's aimed at getting multiple organizations with different specialties to band together for large cases like this one.

The task force formed in June, when the Louisa County Sheriff's Office asked for multiple groups to come together due to an increase in animal wellness issues in the county.

Many members of these groups have been deployed to other disasters across the country.

This is the first large-scale case where it's been all hands on deck, and the task force says it's serving its purpose.

The sheriff’s office, CART, the Animal Care Assistance Program, and other groups each contribute one to two representatives to make up the task force.

“The purpose of the task force is to create a fluid streamed line method, by which we can all collaborate,” says Karin Magno, a member of the task force representing CART. “All of the animal welfare organizations in this county can collaborate with each other, because we all do different things. We all have different specializations."



A task force member says without it, they may not have been able to help these animals as quickly as they did.

However, the group still needs a lot of help with this animal hoarding case.

If you're interested in lending a hand, there will be future opportunities for volunteers.