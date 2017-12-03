JMU Women's Basketball Falls 79-63 against #13 Florida State

James Madison University Media Release

HARRISONBURG, Va. – James Madison women’s basketball exchanged 10 leads and six tied scores with No. 13/11 Florida State on Sunday afternoon as the Seminoles (8-0) were able to edge the Dukes (2-5) 79-63.

With JMU leading 33-32 coming out of halftime, FSU went 12-of-13 from the floor to start the third quarter and secured the lead for good.

The Dukes closed to within four at the start of the fourth after back-to-back 3-pointers, but a 6-2 spurt by FSU pushed it back to an eight-point game. JMU closed the gap to five points (68-63) with 5:12 remaining, but the Seminoles were able to finish the game on an 11-0 run.

JMU outrebounded FSU 40-38, the first time a team has done so against the Seminoles this season.

THIRD-QUARTER TIDE

FSU shot 12-of-16 from the floor in the third quarter to lead by as many as 11 points during the frame while JMU went 5-for-14.

TOP SCORERS

Sophomore Kamiah Smalls reached double figures for the seventh straight game with 16 points, including a career-high tying three 3-pointers.

Redshirt sophomore Kelly Koshuta reached double figures for the fifth time in seven games with a team-best 19 points. Her total included a career-best eight made free throws.

FROM BEYOND THE ARC

The Dukes sank a season-high eight 3-pointers as a team. Five different Dukes made at least one 3-pointer in the contest.

CLEANING THE GLASS

On their way to outrebounding the Seminoles, eight of the nine Dukes to see action pulled down at least two rebounds. Kamiah Smalls and Hailee Barron tied for team-high honors at 7, representing a season-high for Barron, just one off her career high (8 at Delaware, 3/2/16).

CONSISTENT ON THE FLOOR

Senior Hailee Barron appeared in her 108th consecutive game, the 14th-longest streak in JMU history. An appearance in the next game would tie her for 13th all-time with Kirby Burkholder.

HIGH-FLYING THEFT

Junior Logan Reynolds made a career-high five steals, with four coming in the first half.

UP NEXT

The Dukes are back home on Wednesday, Dec. 6 for a 7 p.m. tipoff against in-state rival Liberty. JMU Athletics will be running a toy drive for the United Way at the door – fans who bring a new, unwrapped toy are eligible for a $6 general admission ticket.