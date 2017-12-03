Area Businesses Offer Donations to Sexual Assault Nonprofit

Some stores in Stonefield donated to SARA on Dec. 3

Several stores at the Shops at Stonefield in Charlottesville are offering donations to the Sexual Assault Resource Agency.

Many businesses in the shopping center donated proceeds and collected clothing donations for SARA on Sunday, December 3.

The nonprofit offers free services to men, women, and children who have experienced sexual violence.

“It's pivotal, and that's why this was so special that over seven different businesses in Stonefield really felt passionate around this that they all agreed to help such a great organization - especially with everything that’s been going on around Charlottesville,” says Nick Mari, who’s on SARA’s Board of Directors.

The Sexual Assault Resource Agency reaches out to more than 1,500 students each year through community programs.

All proceeds raised on Sunday will go toward raising awareness and counseling for victims of sexual assault.