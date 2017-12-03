JMRL Director Retires After 20 Years of Leadership

The Jefferson-Madison Regional Library is honoring its director’s retirement, who has served the community for 20 years.

John Halliday has held the position at the library since 1997.

Under his leadership, the libraries in the five localities he serves have seen tremendous growth - including new state-of-the-art buildings, the implementation of new technology, and improving the quality of services for library users.

“It's really been a great job - I think the library is an outstanding organization - but it's time for me to step aside and let somebody else take the lead, and so it feels good,” says Halliday. “I think the library board has made a decision on who's going to take my place and I think they made an excellent decision.”

David Plunkett will take over as the new library director on January 1, 2018.

Halliday plans to write novels for young readers and travel upon his retirement.