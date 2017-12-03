City Council to Hear from Tim Heaphy, Public Regarding August 12 ReportPosted: Updated:
Continuing Coverage: Central Virginia Debates Civil War Era Displays and Monuments
City Council to Hear from Tim Heaphy, Public Regarding August 12 Report
Tim Heaphy is set to formally present his findings to Charlottesville City Council on Monday, December 4. Councilors are preparing to hear feedback from the community, as well as learn about Heaphy’s report in greater detail.
