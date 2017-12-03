22 VA Tech Will Face #18 Oklahoma State in Camping World Bowl

#22 VA Tech Will Face #18 Oklahoma State in Camping World BowlPosted: Updated:
Virginia Tech beat Arkansas 35-24 to win the Belk Bowl in 2016
Reported by Mike Shiers
