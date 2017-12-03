22 VA Tech Will Face #18 Oklahoma State in Camping World Bowl

Virginia Tech beat Arkansas 35-24 to win the Belk Bowl in 2016

The #22 Virginia Tech football team will face #18 Oklahoma State in the Camping World Bowl on December 28th in Orlando, Florida.

The game will be the third all-time meeting between the two schools, and the first since 1972.

The Hokies are playing in a bowl game for the 25th year in a row, which is the second-longest streak in college football history.

Tech went 9-3 overall this season, and 5-3 in the ACC.

Virginia Tech has won three-consecutive bowl games, including the Belk Bowl last year.

Kickoff in the Camping World Bowl is set for December 28th at 5:15 PM at Camping World Stadium in Orlando, Florida.