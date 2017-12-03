Charlottesville Bakers Sell Cookies to Benefit Community

Charlottesville Bakers Sell Cookies to Benefit CommunityPosted: Updated:
Cookies sold at Champion Brewing Company
Over 30 varieties of cookies were sold
Customers could mix and match cookie varieties
Peanut Butter Blossoms
Charlottesville Bakers Sell Cookies to Benefit CommunityMore>>
Reported by Pete DeLuca
Reported by Pete DeLuca
Pete DeLuca joined the NBC29 News Team in June of 2017 after graduating from the University of Virginia with a B.A. in Media Studies. You can reach Pete via email or follow him on Twitter.Full Story
Pete DeLuca joined the NBC29 News Team in June of 2017 after graduating from the University of Virginia with a B.A. in Media Studies. You can reach Pete via email or follow him on Twitter.Full Story