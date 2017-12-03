Quantcast

Charlottesville Bakers Sell Cookies to Benefit Community

Edited by Emmy Freedman
CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) -

A collection of Charlottesville bakers teamed up on Sunday, December 3, to sell cookies to benefit others in the community.

Twenty bakers put on the event "Cookies for a Cause" at Champion Brewing Company, where they sold more than 30 varieties of cookies.

Customers mixed and matched different cookie types as they filled their boxes.

Proceeds from the sale will go to Charlottesville TimeBank's Repair Café and the Urban Agriculture Collective of Charlottesville.

“We’re just super thrilled to be a part of the community here, it's a really great cause both to raise money for the TimeBank and the collective and it’s part of the thing in which we believe the most, which is getting involved with the community, making connections, and also helping each other,” says Bizz Glover, a board member for TimeBank.

The TimeBank's Repair Café allows community members to get their electronics fixed free of charge, and the Urban Agriculture Collective promotes the growing and sharing of healthy food.

  Reported by Pete DeLuca

    Pete DeLuca joined the NBC29 News Team in June of 2017 after graduating from the University of Virginia with a B.A. in Media Studies.

