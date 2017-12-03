Military Bowl Selects UVa; Cavaliers will Face Navy on December 28th

The Virginia football team will take on Navy in the Military Bowl in Annapolis, MD on December 28th.

UVa (6-6) was selected for a bowl game for the first time since 2011.

The Cavaliers lost 43-24 against Auburn in the Chick-fil-A Bowl that season.

Virginia's last victory in a bowl game was a 34-31 victory against Minnesota in the Music City Bowl in 2005.

The Wahoos have a record of 7-11 all time in bowl games, and they will be making their first-ever appearance in the Military Bowl.

The game will be the 39th all-time meeting between UVa and Navy, but the first since 1994.

The Midshipmen lead the series 27-11.

Kickoff in the Military Bowl is set for Thursday, December 28th at 1:30 PM at Navy-Marine Corps Memorial Stadium in Annapolis, Md.