Fluvanna County Sheriff's Office Hosts Security Forum

Fluvanna County Sheriff's Office Press Release:

The Fluvanna County Sheriff’s Office will be hosting a Place of Worship Security Forum on December 7, 2017. The Forum will be held at the Fluvanna County Public Library from 6:30 - 7:30 p.m.

The Forum will feature a presentation on Crime Prevention for Places of Worship as well an overview on Mass Acts of Violence. There will be time allotted for a discussion and Q&A.

There will also be an opportunity to schedule a threat assessment and location specific training for your organization.

The intent of this Forum is to serve as a starting point for you to help develop or fine tune a safety and security plan for your Place of Worship.