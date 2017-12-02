1 JMU Beats #10 Stony Brook 26-7; Advances to FCS Quarterfinals

The top-ranked James Madison football team advanced to the quarterfinals of the FCS Playoffs with a 26-7 win over #10 Stony Brook on Saturday at Bridgeforth Stadium.

The Dukes tied a Division I program record with five interceptions against the Seawolves, and JMU senior quarterback Bryan Schor completed 26-of-35 passes for 255 yards and two TD's.

Defending national champion JMU (12-0) has won 24 games in a row.

The Dukes will host Weber State in the quarterfinals on Friday at 7 PM.