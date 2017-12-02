1 JMU Beats #10 Stony Brook 26-7; Advances to FCS Quarterfinals

#1 JMU Beats #10 Stony Brook 26-7; Advances to FCS QuarterfinalsPosted: Updated:
JMU head coach Mike Houston
#1 JMU Beats #10 Stony Brook 26-7; Advances to FCS QuarterfinalsMore>>
Reported by Mike Shiers
Reported by Mike Shiers
Mike Shiers joined the NBC29 News Team as a weekend sports anchor in September of 2009. You can reach Mike via email or Twitter.Full Story
Mike Shiers joined the NBC29 News Team as a weekend sports anchor in September of 2009. You can reach Mike via email or Twitter.Full Story