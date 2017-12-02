Louisa, R.E. Lee, and Riverheads Advance to VHSL Football State Finals

Riverheads is headed to the state finals for the third straight year

Louisa County will play Salem in the state finals at William & Mary

The R.E. Lee, Riverheads, and Louisa County football teams have all advanced to the VHSL state finals in their respective classes.

The Lions topped Lafayette 20-13 in the Class 4 state semifinals.

Louisa County is making its first appearance in a state championship game since 2006.

"It's a big feeling," says senior QB Malik Bell. "I've never been in my whole high school career, so it's just a great feeling to know we've made it this far, and that all our hard work is paying off."

"Defense was everything in the game," says sophomore linebacker Brandon Smith. "We already knew that our offense was going to make the right decisions, and it just all came down to us. We did our best, and came out, and executed."

"To get the opportunity to play in the final game, we're just so blessed," says head coach Mark Fischer. "I'm so lucky and surrounded by such good kids, that I couldn't be any happier or luckier, and I'm just enjoying the heck out of it."

Louisa County will face Salem at William & Mary next Saturday at 5:30 PM.

R.E. Lee defeated Poquoson 27-24 in double overtime in the Class 2 state semifinals.

Quarterback Jayden Williams passed for one touchdown and ran for another in regulation.

The senior ran for two more scores in overtime, including the game-winner in double OT.

The Leemen will face two-time defending state champion Appomattox in the state championship game next Saturday at 4:30 PM in Salem.

Riverheads beat Essex 17-14 in the Class One state semifinals.

Dalton Jordan ran for 108-yards, while Tyler Smith completed 5-of-8 passes for 69-yards and a touchdown.

The Gladiators will face Chillhowie in the finals next Saturday at noon in Salem..

Riverheads is playing in the state finals for the third year in a row.