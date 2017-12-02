Louisa, R.E. Lee, and Riverheads Advance to VHSL Football State Finals

Louisa, R.E. Lee, and Riverheads Advance to VHSL Football State FinalsPosted: Updated:
Louisa County will play Salem in the state finals at William & Mary
Raquan Jones scored a touchdown to give Louisa County a 17-0 half time lead over Lafayette
R.E. Lee defeated Poquoson 27-24 in double overtime
Riverheads is headed to the state finals for the third straight year
Reported by Mike Shiers
Reported by Wolf Gohlke
