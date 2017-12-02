Charlottesville Boy Scouts Work with NASA to Build Rocket

The group will travel to Alabama in February

Charlottesville Boy Scouts are working alongside NASA engineers to build a high-powered rocket.

The Boy Scouts make up one of 15 groups from middle and high schools that was selected to compete in NASA's student launch.

The competition is a college-level STEM challenge, in which students have to design, analyze, build, test, and then fly an actual rocket.

On Saturday, December 2, the boys were working on test models for the challenge in February.

“It's a good opportunity,” says Hunteer Yates, a high school sophomore. “It's a lot of work, but I feel that in the end it will definitely be worth it after our final flight in Huntsville, Alabama, in April. I'm just really excited to do it."

The group needs to raise $20,000 in order to be able to afford to travel to Alabama for the competition.

