CFA Institute Announces Strategic Partnership with Charlottesville High School

CFA Institute Press Release:

Charlottesville, VA – CFA Institute and Charlottesville High School are partnering to improve financial education and cultivate investment interest for students at CHS. The Finance Academy will bring together a diverse group of high school students, helping them develop important skills for functioning in the local and global economy as consumers, savers, investors, entrepreneurs, and active citizens.

Establishment of the Finance Academy is the product of a strategic community partnership between CFA Institute and Charlottesville High School. The Finance Academy will primarily engage students from the Student Investment Group (SIG) and Advancement Via Individual Determination (AVID).

SIG is Charlottesville High School’s award-winning investment club, which placed 4th at the KWHS-Aberdeen Investment Competition, an international competition sponsored by the Wharton Business School and Aberdeen Asset Management.

AVID is a global college readiness program that serves students who demonstrate strong academic potential, but may need encouragement to reach and maintain their high performance capabilities. AVID focuses on students who are underrepresented on college campuses, especially if they would be the first in their family to attend college.

CFA Institute recently invested in modernizing several classrooms to be used by the two student organizations. “We are creating an opportunity for these two populations of students to interact in a way that hasn’t been intentionally facilitated before,” said Kelli Palmer, CFA Institute’s Director of Corporate Citizenship.

“The Finance Academy follows our mission to lead the investment profession globally by promoting the highest standards of ethics, education, and professional excellence—and at the core of all of this is our commitment to benefiting society as a whole.” “Our hope is that the Finance Academy will expand the perspectives of all participating students,” said AVID instructor Brian Kayser. “Learning about finance and investing within a shared space can lead to some really natural collaboration.”

CFA Institute has committed financial expertise, licensed educational materials, and $82,100 to fund the Finance Academy initiative. Finance Academy programming includes seminars, workshops, stock market simulations, team challenges, and a three-day Financial Summer Camp.

Participants will also tour college campuses, meet college financial aid offices, and visit CFA Institute partner programs at participating schools.