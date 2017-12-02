Quantcast

Softball Team Holds Craft Fair to Raise Funds for Equipment

Posted: Updated:
Edited by Emmy Freedman
Connect
Monticello High School held a craft fair on Dec. 2 Monticello High School held a craft fair on Dec. 2
The goal was the raise money for the softball team The goal was the raise money for the softball team
CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) -

A high school in Charlottesville hosted a holiday shopping experience to benefit its softball team.

Monticello High School’s softball team hosted a craft fair on Saturday, December 2, that featured over 30 vendors that set up shop to sell holiday-themed trinkets, clothing, and other items.

A portion of the money from the event will help the team purchase equipment.

“There are things that we need as a program that the school can’t give us anymore because, we’ve already spent, you know, the money allotted so this just helps us out instead of nickel and diming parents,” says Beth Humphrey, Monticello’s softball coach.

This is the third year in a row that the team has hosted this fundraiser.

  • Softball Team Holds Craft Fair to Raise Funds for EquipmentMore>>

  • Reported by Pete DeLuca

    Reported by Pete DeLuca

    Pete DeLuca joined the NBC29 News Team in June of 2017 after graduating from the University of Virginia with a B.A. in Media Studies. You can reach Pete via email or follow him on Twitter.

    Full Story

    Pete DeLuca joined the NBC29 News Team in June of 2017 after graduating from the University of Virginia with a B.A. in Media Studies. You can reach Pete via email or follow him on Twitter.

    Full Story