Softball Team Holds Craft Fair to Raise Funds for Equipment

The goal was the raise money for the softball team

A high school in Charlottesville hosted a holiday shopping experience to benefit its softball team.

Monticello High School’s softball team hosted a craft fair on Saturday, December 2, that featured over 30 vendors that set up shop to sell holiday-themed trinkets, clothing, and other items.

A portion of the money from the event will help the team purchase equipment.

“There are things that we need as a program that the school can’t give us anymore because, we’ve already spent, you know, the money allotted so this just helps us out instead of nickel and diming parents,” says Beth Humphrey, Monticello’s softball coach.

This is the third year in a row that the team has hosted this fundraiser.