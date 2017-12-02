Quantcast

Annual Parade Kicks Off the Holiday Season

Edited by Emmy Freedman
CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) -

A large crowd of families lined the parking lot of the Barracks Road Shopping Center on Saturday, December 2, for the annual Holiday Parade.

Christmas characters, beauty queens, marching bands, antique cars, and other groups were all in attendance and they made their way down the parade route to pass through the crowd of waving on-lookers.

Event organizers call this parade the "official" start to the holiday season.

    Pete DeLuca joined the NBC29 News Team in June of 2017 after graduating from the University of Virginia with a B.A. in Media Studies. You can reach Pete via email or follow him on Twitter.

