Augusta Co. Sheriff's Office Investigating Burglary

Release from Augusta County Sheriff's Office:

The Augusta County Sheriff’s Office is requesting the public’s assistance with a burglary investigation. On 11/29/17, an unknown person(s) broke into an Afton, VA home and took several items, including a debit card.

The pictured man, who's identity is being sought, later attempted to use the stolen card in Staunton, VA.

The unknown man was operating the pictured car which is believed to be a Volvo station wagon.

Photos attached

If anyone has any information about this case, please contact the Augusta County Sheriff’s Office at 540-245-5333 or Crime Stoppers at 800-322-2017.