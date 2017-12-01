Update: Waynesboro Police Obtain Warrants in Connection to Bank Robbery

Waynesboro Police Department Press Release:

Investigators with the Waynesboro Police Department have obtained Warrants for both individuals apprehended earlier today by Rockbridge County in relation to the armed robbery this morning at the Waynesboro First Bank and Trust.

Both have been booked and are being held without bail in the Rockbridge County Jail pending transfer to Middle River and future court appearances.

In addition all of the money taken during the robbery has been recovered.

These suspects may be tied to numerous crimes committed in multiple jurisdictions over the last several weeks for which investigations are currently ongoing.

Sherman Romel Jones, 37 years of age, Roanoke

Charges:

Armed Robbery Use of Firearm in commission of Robbery Possession of Firearm by Convicted Felon Brandishing a firearm (misdemeanor)

David Michael Fitzgerald, 60 years of age, Roanoke

Charge: