Supplies Requested Following Animal Rescue from Louisa Farm

The animals came from a farm in Louisa Co.

The animals have been checked out by a vet

Teams of volunteers in Louisa County are taking care of more than 500 animals following an animal cruelty rescue.

Now, they're asking for the public’s help to get the supplies they need to ensure these animals survive.

The number of animals discovered on this farm property, the name of which has not yet been released, went from under 500 to 561.

On Wednesday, November 29, the Louisa County Sheriff's Office found hundreds of animals in inhumane conditions and they're now working round-the-clock to nurse them back to health.

The animals are being temporarily housed at the Louisa Fairgrounds where volunteers from the Community Animal Response Team, Society for the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals, and other animal organizations are donating their time to take care of the livestock.

Animals range from chickens to goats and roosters.

Many of them were malnourished, underweight, and suffered from eye injuries.

Volunteers are staying on site overnight to ensure that these animals have a chance at survival.

“You know a hoarding situation, it's very sad,” says Karin Magno, a volunteer with Louisa CART. “The animals are being really well-cared for now. They're getting everything they need. They've been thoroughly checked out by the vet."

On Friday, December 1, Major Donald Lowe met with animal control employees and says the investigation will move forward.

At this time, he can't comment on any potential charges.

The animals will remain at the fairground for at least another week until the courts decide who gets custody of them.

In the meantime, the animals needs water, pine bed shavings, and other goods.